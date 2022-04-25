ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Thursday is day one of the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Washington Commanders will have the 11th overall pick.

A big question with every team coming into draft night is whether or not the team will draft what they need or what is the best player available.

“We’re just going to react to what happens in the first ten picks and then we will go from there,” said head coach Ron Rivera during their Monday afternoon press conference.

General Manager Martin Mayhew also chimed in on the topic:

“It’s a sliding scale, and I think each situation is a little bit different. For us, we are going to make the best decision for us as an organization.”

The 2022 draft class showcases a lot of incredible talent, and possibly more than in passed year due to players waiting an extra year to come out due to COVID-19. For Mayhew, he believes there is talent that can last until the later rounds.

“There are going to be starters I think going into the third and fourth round here in this draft,” said Mayhew. “So, there’s opportunity for us there. We have six picks now. I doubt we will end the draft with those same six picks. I believe there will be some movement whether up or back in those rounds, in those middle rounds. So, it’s a lot deeper draft this year.”

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Las Vegas.