Maryland’s Kaila Charles drafted 23rd overall in WNBA draft; joins fellow Terps with Connecticut Sun

(WDVM) — Maryland guard, Kaila Charles, was selected by the Connecticut Sun as the 23rd overall in pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, making her the 18th player out of Maryland to be drafted by the league.

She joins fellow Terps, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones on a Sun team that made it to the WNBA finals last season.

In her final season at Maryland, the Glenn Dale native lead the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.3 points per game, and 7.3 rebounds.

Charles started in every game of her career, making 135 total starts, which is a program record that she shares with Thomas.

She stands alone at No. 6 on Maryland’s All-Time scoring list with 1,984 points and is ranked 9th All-Time in rebounds with 930.

Charles is a 3x All-Big Ten First Team, 2x All-American Third Team and 2x All-Big Ten Tournament Team.