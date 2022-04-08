KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – Arnold Ebiketie didn’t know much about football, but it didn’t seem to matter.

“Coaches had asked me if I wanted to join the team,” Ebiketie said. “Because obviously walking in the hallway, I was one of the bigger kids.”

Born outside of Yaounde, Cameroon, Ebiketie, along with his parents and four siblings, moved to Montgomery County, Maryland when he was 13-years-old, when his parents got new jobs. After one year at Richard Montgomery high school, Ebiketie began attending Albert Einstein high school.

Ebiketie had never heard of American football, and dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player. At first, basketball got his eye, but coaches suggested he try football.

“He was a incredible athlete, very strong, very fast,” current Einstein boys varsity basketball head coach and former Einstein assistant football coach Justin Taylor said.

Ebiketie said that the first day of practice was mostly conditioning and he wasn’t sure if he would come back.

“I couldn’t even tell you what a first down was,” Ebiketie said.

But after another practice, Ebiketie was determined to learn the game. Ebiketie a native French speaker, also had to learn and refine his English.

“His personality probably helped a lot,” Ebiketie’s older sister Nancy Ebiketie said. “Because he’s very humble and he’s always ready to learn.”

Nancy said that their father was also determined to help Arnold learn the game, reminding him to listen to his coaches.

“What I was told was see ball, hit ball,” Ebiketie said. “And that’s something I do to this day.”

Ebiketie played at Temple his first three years of college, recording six sacks. He transferred to Penn State for his senior season, where he flourished with the Nittany Lions, leading the team with 9.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Ebiketie has been a consensus projection as a late first or early second round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

“You see the person, the player that he is now,” Taylor said. “And I can’t wait to see what he’s going to turn into as he continues to mature.”

Ebiketie said his younger self in Cameroon, would have never believed what he’d see today.

“Hearing my name called, it will actually be the first time that I take a step back,” Ebiketie said. “Kind of take a seat and realize that I’ve came a long way, and it will just be a special moment.”

If drafted, Ebiketie will become the first Einstein graduate ever selected by an NFL team.

“If I made it that far, it’s possible they can do it too,” Ebiketie said. “As long as they believe and invest in their dream. It’s always a cool thing to be that pillar that opens the doors for other people.”

Ebiketie stopped by his old high school in early April. Students walked through the halls, excitedly looking up at him, teachers and former coaches flocked to give him hugs and take selfies. The pride in their prized graduate was palpable.

“Our initials at Albert Einstein, are Arnold Ebiketie,” Taylor said. “Coincidentally.”

