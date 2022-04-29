WASHINGTON (WDVM) – With the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Einstein high school alum Arnold Ebiketie, a defensive end from Penn State.

Ebiketie is the first Einstein alum drafted to the NFL ever.

“If I made it that far, it’s possible they can do it too,” Ebiketie told WDVM earlier in April, about inspiring current and future Einstein students. “As long as they believe and invest in their dream. It’s always a cool thing to be that pillar that opens the doors for other people.”

Ebiketie moved to Montgomery County, Maryland from Cameroon when he was 13-years-old. He had never played football or known about the sport before.

On Thursday, some of his former coaches, teacher, administrators of the school and others gathered in the Einstein gymnasium to watch the first round of the NFL draft.

Ebiketie played at Temple his first three years of college, recording six sacks. He transferred to Penn State for his senior season, where he flourished with the Nittany Lions, leading the team with 9.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Ebiketie has been a consensus projection as a late first or early second round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

