ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Thursday night kicks off day one of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Washington Commanders have the 11th overall pick.

The team has many needs heading into this year’s draft, however, the quarterback position is not one of them. The team filled the needs of QB in free agency with the addition of Carson Wentz.

Now, the Commanders can focus their first round pick on some other team needs. Experts have Washington going either wide receiver or defensive back with their first pick. In a loaded wideout class, the team could easily find a rising star to compliment Terry McLaurin, such as Ohio State wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, or USC’s Drake London.

If the team decided to go secondary, which is a big need as well, the Commanders could have the possibility of getting a high tier caliber safety in Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) with the 11th pick.

With Wentz at the helm at QB, lineman is also a need for Washington. After seeing their pro bowl guard Brandon Scherff head to Jacksonville, the team is in need of a possible first week starter on the interior line. With the talent in depth in the draft this year, the team will likely wait until day two or three to fill that need.

Another mid-draft need for the Commanders is the linebacker position, as the team still looks for a game-changing mike linebacker, especially after last year’s first round pick, Jamin Davis, moved to outside.

The Commanders have six picks in this year’s draft. After winning the NFC East in 2020, the team took a step backwards last season, going 7-10 and missing the playoffs. This year, the team looks to jump back up into contention, and it all starts Thursday on draft night.