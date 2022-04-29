ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday, in round one of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson 16th overall.

Dotson had a breakout season last year for the Nittany Lions, catching 91 balls for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. Now he joins a wide receiving room in DC with former Ohio State Buckeyes Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours just leading up to this moment,” said Dotson. “It’s everything I could have dreamed of and more. It’s truly a dream come true. It’s something I’ve been working towards all my life, and I’m just ecstatic to be in this moment.”

When the night started, the Commanders held the 11th overall pick. However, when the clock started for the team, it was quickly announced that they would trade the pick to the New Orleans Saints for the 16th pick, as well as a 3rd and 4th rounder.

“He’s got some versatility, so he can play in a slot, he can play outside, he can return punts,” said Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew. “So, he brings a lot to the table and he helps us in a lot of different ways.”

“He reminds me of [Former Washington Wide Receiver] Desean Jackson a little bit,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “He reminds me of [Former Carolina Wide Receiver] Steve Smith. A little bit, uh, smaller in stature, but plays bigger than that, and that’s what we feel pretty comfortable and very confident about.”

The newest member, and first drafted “Commander” in franchise history, received many congratulatory messages after being selected. One of which being Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

“I read the text about five times,” said Dotson. “I couldn’t believe Carson Wentz was texting my phone. I watched him play for the Eagles, watched him play for the Colts, and being able to play along side of him is honestly a dream come true. I just can’t wait to get to work with him.”