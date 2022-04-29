ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Commanders selected Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis 47th overall in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Mathis will join Jonathan Allen and Deron Payne, both former Crimson Tide d-linemen, in Washington.

In his last season at Alabama, Mathis recorded 53 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

While many fans may be surpised by the pick, no one was more surprised than Mathis and his family.

“Most definitely wasn’t expected, especially not that early,” said Mathis. “So, it was crazy for me and my family. It’s a big blessing. I’m just happy to be apart of a great team. I can’t wait to step a foot in the door.”