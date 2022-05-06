ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, the Washington Commanders held their second day of rookie minicamp, and the first open to the media.

“New faces, new culture,” said Commanders third round pick Brian Robinson Jr. “Trying to develop a new culture in this new program. So, it’s been exciting the first two days I’ve been here.”

The rookies are less than a week in to being in the NFL, but are excited to be back on the field grinding.

“It’s good to get back out here and get back to playing football,” said first round pick Jahan Dotson. “It’s what I’ve been itching to do for a very long time. So, it’s good to be out here with the guys.”

It’s only day two, but head coach Ron Rivera is impressed with the rookies.

“Well there was a lot of good things that were really positive,” said Rivera. “We got an opportunity to watch the guys really go through their early paces. There’s a couple things that really stood out that was really impressive. It’s an exciting group.”

For some of the rookies, they are ready to make an impact for the team right away.

“It’s a couple things that’s different, but it isn’t going to be too hard learning it,” said second round pick Phidarian Mathis. “Just got to lock in and do my job.”

“It’s the same mindset, get better every day,” said 4th round pick Percy Butler. “I always go hard every day. So, I’m coming in with the same mindset to contribute to the team’s success any way possible.”

Rookie minicamp wraps up with Day 3 on Saturday.