BALTIMORE, Md (WDVM) — Six-time pro bowler Calais Campbell has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

After contemplating retirement this offseason, the 35-year-old decided to return after signing a two-year contract with the Ravens for $12.5 million. Campbell’s contract also comes with $2 million worth of incentives each year.

Campbell joined the Ravens in 2020 after being with the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons. In his two seasons with Baltimore, Campbell’s production sacking the quarterback has gone down, only doing so 5.5 times in a Baltimore uniform.

However, his production as a run-stopper has been key for the Ravens defense, registering 77 total tackles and ten tackles for loss.