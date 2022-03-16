BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a five-year contract with safety Marcus Williams and on a three-year contract with right tackle Morgan Moses, pending their physicals, according to an announcement from General Manager Eric DeCosta on Wednesday.

Williams started 16 games at safety in 2021, recording a career-high 74 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble for a Saints’ defense that finished seventh in yards allowed per game (318.2 ypg).

A third-round draft pick by Washington, Morgan Moses has played in 113 consecutive games, tying Charles Leno Jr. for the second-longest streak among active NFL tackles and for the third-longest streak among all active offensive linemen (Jake Matthews, 127 and Jason Kelce, 122).