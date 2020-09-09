Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Three West Virginia Senators voice concerns over school reopening plans to Gov. Justice
Video
20 State Attorneys General push for funding for child identification kits
Video
Talented local competes in Food Network’s Halloween series
Video
Fairfax City needs plastic bags for PPE donations
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Inova Medical Minute
Living Black History
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson unfazed by expectations ahead of the season, focused on preparing for first game
Video
Trending Stories
Maryland to require assessments, determine loss of learning during school shutdown
Video
Dog bites man in Frederick dog park, Health Department looking for owner
DCW50
Hagerstown air show Saturday reflects on town’s glory days as aircraft manufacturer
COVID-19 case totals, averages increase in Montgomery County
Video