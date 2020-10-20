Newsfeed Now: Trump campaigns in PA; Changes to Thursday’s presidential debate

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – We are now 2 weeks away from the 2020 general election. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger, and former Vice President, Joe Biden are ramping up their campaigns in key states in a final push to get voters.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

ANTITRUST LAWSUIT: The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo

TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN PA: President Trump and the First Lady will make way to Erie, PA for a campaign rally.

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

EARLY VOTING: Nearly 30 million Americans have cast early ballots in November’s presidential election, shattering records as voters adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, including in Florida, a battleground state that on Monday opened polls to early voting.

An early voting sign at the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis.

CLOSE POLL NUMBERS: President Donald Trump is in a statistical dead heat with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Georgia, a NewsNation/Emerson poll out Monday shows.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE CHANGES: The Commission on Presidential Debates has adopted new rules to mute microphones to allow President Donald Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden 2 minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

