Newsfeed Now: President Biden prepares to give prime-time address; New Okla. bill may require students to take citizenship test to graduate

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden plans to launch a new phase of his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his first prime-time address tonight.

The president’s speech comes on the heels of the passage of his nearly $2 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, which would mark this as his first legislative victory.

Other stories in today’s show:

Clearing the COVID vaccine card confusion: If you hold a COVID-19 vaccination card, you are part of an exclusive, albeit growing, club.

Nearly 30% of people living in the United States have received at least a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And these cards are the proof you’ve gotten the shot.

Study to help retrain the brain after COVID-induced loss of taste and smell: Many people who have COVID experience a loss of taste and smell. For most people, it lasts about two to three weeks. But between 5% and 7% of the millions of people in the US who’ve had COVID still have smell and taste problems two to three months after they’ve recovered.

Doctors at Washington University School of Medicine are now studying whether you can retrain the brain to recognize smells. They are enlisting patients for a three-month study.

Advocates come together after reported rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans: From Oakland to San Francisco and all the way to New York, Asian Americans are reporting more hate crimes against them in the United States.

Dr. Russell Jeung, a professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University, says his family has experienced recent attacks as well.

Bay Area mask-less passenger coughs on, assaults Uber driver: An Uber driver with close to 6,000 rides under his belt and an excellent rating with the ride-sharing company is now thinking about never picking up another passenger.

That is because of a recent altercation that happened after picking up 3-passengers in San Francisco.

Bill would require Oklahoma high school students to take citizenship test in order to graduate: A new bill that would require high school students to take the U.S. citizenship test to graduate high school passed through the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.

HB 2030 was authored by Republican Representative Terry O’Donnell, who says the idea for the bill came from a constituent.

