Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden announces aggressive new plan to counter pandemic; Couple opens museum at ‘Edward Scissorhands’ home

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden announced Thursday his six-pronged plan to reduce the spread of the more transmissible delta variant. Under the plan, all employers with 100 plus employees must either mandate vaccines or regular testing. Workers in healthcare and education that receive federal funding must be vaccinated as well as all federal employees and contractors.

The surge in patients seeking emergency treatment for COVID-19 has forced some hospitals to ration healthcare and treat patients in hallways due to ICU beds filling up so quickly. The surge in patients seeking emergency treatment for the virus has forced some hospitals to accept help from National Guard troops trained in medical care.

No matter how old you get, it’s never easy to lose a parent. A daughter of September 11 shares what it was like losing her father who worked just nine floors from the top of the world trade center.

A love for classic cars brought a San Diego community together in support of law enforcement. San Diego California Highway Patrol hosted its first classic car show Saturday benefitting injured or fallen law enforcement officers and their families.

A Florida couple is sharing their love for Tim Burton’s classic “Edward Scissorhands” at their home – that just so happens to be the house where portions of the 1990 movie were filmed.

