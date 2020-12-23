Newsfeed Now: New stimulus checks could arrive soon, dog returns home 8 years after being stolen

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

STIMULUS CHECK COULD COME SOON: Struggling families should soon receive stimulus checks from the government to help them cope with the tough economic situation created by the pandemic, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying checks will start arriving as early as next week.

FOREIGNER RAISES CASH FOR ROAD CREW: Music fans have heard their smash hits “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” on the radio, and now Foreigner is using unique ways to raise money after their world tour was put on hold due to the pandemic.

INTERNET HELPS TO FIND MISSING WEDDING RING: A New York couple who went Christmas tree shopping came home with a tree but realized they had lost one of their wedding bands in the process. Through the power of social media, though, the couple was reunited with their ring.

DOG TAKEN IN 2012 ROBBERY FINDS HIS WAY HOME: Every dog in an animal shelters has a story, and one dog in an Ohio animal shelter is a perfect example of this. He has was reunited with his family this year after being stolen during a home invasion back in 2012!

NEW ORLEANS SANTA GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: It’s a Christmas to remember in New Orleans as folks remember the jolly old man who they took pictures with every holiday. Sadly, he rode his sleigh to heaven this summer, but local residents are now sharing memories of the kind of Santa who’s always in their hearts.

