Newsfeed Now: House asks VP Pence to invoke 25th Amendment, woman donates $17K to help pay utility bills

(NEXSTAR)- As the House prepares for impeachment, President Donald Trump faces a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

Lawmakers introduced the legislation on Monday, with voting set for mid-week. Pelosi’s leadership team also will seek a quick vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet officials to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Other stories in today’s show:

MAN WHO THOUGHT COVID-19 WAS FAKE NEEDS DOUBLE LUNG TRANSPLANT: A South Dakota man’s Facebook Live video paints the devastating picture of COVID-19. 42-year-old Nathan Foote, a father of five, says his only chance for survival is a double lung transplant.

7-YEAR-OLD GIRL PUBLISHES BOOK ABOUT COVID-19 LIFE: A 7-year old Lansing girl named Mackenzie Smith, also known as “Kenzie” has published her first book- “My New Normal” about her life during the pandemic.

2-YEAR-OLD GIRL BRINGS JOY TO BAKING COMMUNITY: Staying at home during these COVID times isn’t easy, but thank goodness for entertainment and a little girl named Evie.

The two-year-old is a baker and every Wednesday, dons her apron and chef hat, sets out ingredients and starts recording her show.

‘MS. CLAUS’ HELPS PAY UTILITY BILLS: A Tennessee businesswoman known as ‘Ms. Claus’ made two large donations to help people pay their electricity and utility bills.

News 2 sat down with ‘Ms. Claus’, who asked to remain anonymous about how she came to make this decision. Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said it all began with a phone call before Christmas Eve.

MAN GIFTED NEW PUPPY AFTER HIS DOG GOES MISSING: Charles Perry, who lost his dog Benji last month in a Texas town, is still searching for his companion. But his friend, Rebecca Barbee, says it is time to move on.

Neighbors in Crane helped Barbee adopt a new dog for Perry. Someone donated the adoption fees while Barbee’s coworker offered up three-month-old Missy.

