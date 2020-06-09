Newsfeed Now: George Floyd laid to rest; Hidden treasure uncovered

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 6,000 people paid their respects during George Floyd’s public viewing Monday at The Fountain of Praise church, and a private ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn joins us from Houston.

Other stories in today’s show:

REFORM BILL: After nearly two weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd, Democrats in the House and Senate came together to roll out a package of police reforms they say address systemic racism in law enforcement. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

COVID AND THE INDY 500: Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske says the Indianapolis 500 will only take place with fans. WTTV’s Chris Widlic joins the conversation.

HIDDEN TREASURE: treasure chest hidden deep within the Rocky Mountains by a Santa Fe millionaire has finally been found. KDVR’s Ashley Michels reports.

