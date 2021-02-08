Newsfeed Now: 2nd Trump impeachment trial set to begin; Zoo lets you name cockroach after your ex

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is set to begin Tuesday.

Senators will consider whether to convict the former president of incitement of insurrection after a mob of his supporters overran the U.S. Capitol in a deadly attack on January 6.

For more information on this story, watch the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

DOCTORS: SIDE EFFECT OF COVID-19 VACCINE MIRRORS BREAST CANCER SYMPTOM– Ohio doctors are reporting a surprising side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine that mirrors a symptom of breast cancer.

Dr. Holly Marshall with University Hospitals says breast radiologists have encountered axillary adenopathy, also known as swollen lymph nodes, on screening mammograms of patients who have been vaccinated.

It’s a surprising side effect that could be mistaken for breast cancer.

For more information, see the full story on FOX8.

FAKE MEDICAL MASKS EXEMPTION I.D. CARDS: Fake mask exemption I.D. cards are going viral, and South Carolina’s Emergency Management has confirmed they are fake.

The mask mandate is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus during this pandemic.

The cards circulating online look real, with the U.S. Department of Justice written on it and even a medical decal.

Officials said someone is always looking to make a quick buck during times of crisis, so it’s important to always remain alert and to ask questions.

For more information, see the full story on 7News.

MAN TURNED AWAY OVER REFUSAL TO WEAR MASK ALLEGEDLY RETURNS TO STEAL CHICKEN AT GUNPOINT: Police are searching for a gunman who stole chicken and waffles last week from a Roscoe’s location in Pasadena after employees say he was turned away from the restaurant for refusing to wear a mask.

Officers responded to the armed robbery at the Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles on Lake Avenue, Pasadena police Lt. Marcia Taglioretti said.

Robert Gonzalez, who works at the restaurant as a cook, says the man was told to leave after he refused to put on a mask. But he soon returned with a gun and “was not after money.”

For more information, see the full story on KTLA.

GRAND THEFT DOGGO: The owner of a dog daycare and boarding business experienced pure panic this week when a thief stole her van — along with the dogs inside.

Sunni Liston has owned Dogpatch Resort for nearly 20 years. She said it’s more than just a business for her — it’s “an extreme passion and love.”

Liston said they pick up dogs from their owners in downtown Portland along NW 13th Avenue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Between the Dogpatch’s two vans that each hold 13 kennels, some days there might be more than two dozen dogs running around her play yards in Damascus.

At the end of the day, Liston and her team clean the dogs off and load them back into the vans and take them back to downtown Portland.

But the unthinkable happened when she brought the dogs back to the city on Feb. 2.

For more information, see the full story on KOIN.

GET CLOSURE BY NAMING A COCKROACH AFTER YOUR EX THIS VALENTINE’S DAY: If you’re looking for closure with a former flame this Valentine’s Day, a Texas zoo is here to help in an unusual way.

The El Paso Zoo will let you name a cockroach after your ex and then will feed it to a meerkat as part of its annual “Quit Bugging Me” event on Valentine’s Day.

For more information, see the full story on NewsNation.