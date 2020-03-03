Youth United Smithsburg students inspired to give back to community

"It's easy to get involved because I've been in their shoes."

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Smithsburg students are taking the lead and provided a full-free meal to community members in need Monday night.

The United Way of Washington County’s Youth United chapter partnered with Smithsburg’s Academic Leadership Team to promote teens giving back to the community. They prepared over 200 meals for any resident in need, and one student says, he got involved because the event hit a little closer to home.

“I know there’s been times in my life where I wasn’t 100-percent sure where my next meal would come from or what was going to happen next in my life,” said Youth United Leader Riley House. “You never know when even the people under the age of 18 are struggling through poverty or other problems in this world so it’s always great for everybody of all ages to come together and help out the community.”

Smithsburg High School’s goal is to host more student-led activities throughout the school year.