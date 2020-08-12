WDVM Political Analyst breaks down Biden’s decision to nominate Harris as his VP

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former rivals are now running mates. Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, announced California Senator, Kamala Harris as his vice president Tuesday afternoon.

On Twitter, Biden called Harris “A fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

“The odds were always kind of in her favor,” said Dr. Michael Romano, WDVM Political Analyst, and member of Shenandoah University’s Department of Political Science.

Dr. Romano called the selection “expected” and said research shows some picks for vice president can energize a campaign.

“It does energize and symbolically help representatives groups that people think that they are important which is one of the reasons why Harris as a choice is notable,” said Romano.

Harris launched her own bid to become president in January 2019 before she dropped out of the race in December 2019. Harris becomes the first Black woman to serve on a major party’s presidential ticket. She is also a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

During a press conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump reacted to the news.

“But I was a little surprised at the pick, a lot of people would say that might be the pick. I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly. Many people did much better than her in the primary,” said Trump. “She did very poorly in the primaries and that’s like a poll.”

A vice presidential debate is scheduled for early October in Salt Lake City between Kamala Harris and current VP Mike Pence.

