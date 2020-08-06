Open jobs with MoCo Board of Elections could earn employees $310 a day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking for a part-time job, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is hiring. You could earn up to $310 or 25 SSL hours a day.

To be an election worker, you must be at least 16 years old, a United States citizen living in Maryland, and registered to vote.

Election day is November 3. Early voting is October 22-29.

To apply, text SERVE to 777888. You can also click here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM