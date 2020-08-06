Open jobs with MoCo Board of Elections could earn employees $310 a day

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking for a part-time job, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is hiring. You could earn up to $310 or 25 SSL hours a day.

To be an election worker, you must be at least 16 years old, a United States citizen living in Maryland, and registered to vote.

Election day is November 3. Early voting is October 22-29.

To apply, text SERVE to 777888. You can also click here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories