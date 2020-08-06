MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking for a part-time job, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is hiring. You could earn up to $310 or 25 SSL hours a day.
To be an election worker, you must be at least 16 years old, a United States citizen living in Maryland, and registered to vote.
Election day is November 3. Early voting is October 22-29.
To apply, text SERVE to 777888. You can also click here.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Open jobs with MoCo Board of Elections could earn employees $310 a day
- More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
- A few storms over the next two days
- Flash Flood Watch in effect through Thursday evening
- A few showers and storms before a little sunshine for the weekend
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App