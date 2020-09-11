YMCA Frederick County Annual Magic Show Goes Virtual

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD (WDVM) Frederick County YMCA hosted its Annual Magic Show, but this year it was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Frederick County YMCA Art and Magic Spectacular was streamed live from their newly renovated Y Arts Center. The performances include ballet, watercolor painting, and tap dancing, with intermissions of magic and circus performances.

In case you missed it, the recordings are on their Facebook and YouTube.