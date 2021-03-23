WVU’s McCabe and McNeil announce future plans

A few days after the WVU men’s basketball season came to end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a pair of Mountaineers announced their future plans. Jordan McCabe has entered the transfer portal while Sean McNeil has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

McNeil announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that he is leaving his option open to “return to college next year”.

The junior guard from Kentucky reached double-figure scoring in 18 games this past season, including a career-high 26 points at Texas Tech. He tallied 23 points in the loss to Syracuse on Sunday. He led WVU in three-pointers as this past year saw 69 Hot Boy triples, his signature shot.

As for McCabe, he will depart the program after three seasons, calling it the hardest decision he has ever had to make. As a junior, he tallied 61 total points and started five games in the 2020-21 season.

McCabe’s freshman season saw 15 starts, 202 points, 31 steals and 88 assists. As a sophomore, he started 29 of the 31 games played in 2019-20.

His freshman season saw the most action on the court. McCabe averaged 18.5 minutes in 2018-19, 13.5 the following season, and 10.9 per game this past year.