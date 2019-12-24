WVU women’s basketball moves to No. 19 in AP Poll

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) climbed three spots to rank No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, announced Monday.

The Mountaineers received 195 points in this week’s poll to rank No. 19. West Virginia is 53 points behind No. 18 Arizona and 47 points ahead of No. 20 Arkansas. WVU’s No. 19 ranking is the highest rank the team has achieved this season.

Baylor (9-1), who moved up to No. 6 this week and received 592 points, and Texas (7-4), who ranks No. 25 with 40 points, also represent the Big 12 in this week’s poll

West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to square off against Cornell at 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum. WVU’s contest against the Big Red is New Years’ at the Coliseum, featuring a 2020 giveaway and a New Years’ brunch. Tickets can be purchased for as low as $3 at WVUgame.com.