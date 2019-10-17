WVU men’s hoops picked fifth in Big 12 preseason poll

The Big 12 released their annual preseason poll on Thursday, and West Virginia was voted as the No. 5 team in the conference.

For the ninth straight season, Kansas sits atop the preseason poll, followed by Baylor and Texas Tech. Texas owns the fourth spot, just ahead of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia’s fifth spot marks the lowest mark the Mountaineers have received in the preseason since 2015, when they were voted No. 6. They went on to finish that season as the second seed in that year’s Big 12 Tournament, losing to Kansas in a thrilling championship game.

Mountaineer fans got their first look at @WVUHoops at the Gold-Blue Debut last week, and it didn't disappoint. 🏈@ByNickFarrell and @AnjelicaTrinone break down who had the best performances of the night on this week's MGD Xtra ⬇ pic.twitter.com/BUQYDqSSWd — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) October 17, 2019

The Mountaineers’ season begins Nov. 8 against Akron at home, before tipping their Big 12 slate off at Kansas on Jan. 4.