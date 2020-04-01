WVU Medicine urges the need for blood donations during national blood shortage

"Cancer and traumas aren't going to take a quarantine period for covid-19, they're still going to happen,”

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Due to the coronavirus outbreak, WVU Medicine is hosting several blood drives to address the nationwide blood shortage.

Elective surgeries are being postponed due to blood shortages and to reduce the number of people at the hospital. The American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Blood donors will be screened for potential exposure to COVID-19 upon arrival and may be asked to have their temperature checked. To follow social distancing practices, beds will be spaced at a minimum of six-feet apart.

However, what’s critical is the blood needed for cancer patients, operating rooms and traumas.

“Cancer and traumas aren’t going to take a quarantine period for COVID-19, they’re still going to happen,” said Jefferson Medical Center Laboratory Manager Josh Mongold. “Those cancer patients going through chemotherapy where it destroys their bone marrow that aren’t able to produce red blood cells and platelets still need to get this life-saving blood.”

If you’re wanting to donate, be sure to make an appointment first, no walk-ins are being accepted. WVU Medicine is hosting blood drives on April 6 at Berkeley Medical Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and another on April 21 at the Jefferson Medical Center from 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.