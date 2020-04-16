WVU Medicine reassures laboring mothers with new policies

"This is a scary time for all, but our goal is to always keep the mother and child safe."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– With such uncertain times, WVU Medicine wants to reassure Eastern Panhandle mothers who are due to give birth, that they are in a safe environment without stress and worries of the coronavirus.

If a mother arrives at the hospital to give birth, WVU asks them to not go to the emergency room for further possible exposure, but instead come to the front of the hospital and call from inside their car. A nurse will come outside and check for symptoms. Once inside, hospital staff will still take all necessary precautions as if the mother was COVID-positive to prevent any type of exposure. The mother is allowed to bring one guest with her who must also be symptom-free and will remain inside until the end of their visit.

“I would have to say, these are very anxious times for everybody and that most certainly includes the new mom who’s carrying a life in her and of course she’s very scared,” said WVU Medicine Director of Nursing for Women & Children’s Services Maria BaMaung. “As nurses, we do try to ease the situation and answer any questions they have.”

If any mothers have questions and are hesitant to come to the hospital, WVU Medicine encourages them to use their telemedicine system to have their appointment over the phone.