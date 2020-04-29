WVU Medicine reassures Emergency Departments are safe to visit

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Hospitals across the country are actively engaged in fighting the battle against the coronavirus, but still rest assured, they are meeting proper protocol and keeping other patients safe in their Emergency Room Departments.

WVU Medicine says their Emergency Department is still actively open 24/7 and doesn’t want people to ignore symptoms of serious illnesses in fear of coming to the hospital. Emergency Department Director Ben Deull says they’ve changed protocol starting from the beginning to the end of the patient’s visit. Patients will wash their hands and be moved into separate rooms until their physical health is addressed.

“If they feel that they have an emergent medical condition, or are instructed to come to the hospital for something other than COVID-19, we are always willing to take care of them,” said Deull. “We encourage them to come and use us and not be fearful of contracting COVID-19 because we are taking all measures to keep them safe.”

If patients are still concerned to visit the emergency room, an alternative, for the time being, could be using their Telemedicine System, but even still then, they encourage patients to seek medical attention right away.