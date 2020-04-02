WVU Medicine opens respiratory clinics

"Our health care providers are taken care of, which is the priority."

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– In response to the coronavirus outbreak, WVU Medicine is not only trying to treat COVID-19 patients but also remember other current health risks.

WVU Medicine opened up two respiratory clinics in Berkeley and Jefferson counties for patients experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. By creating these clinics, it provides opportunities for health care workers to not only take care of flu or coronavirus patients but also allows them to focus on patients with other needs.

“It allows our patients that are sick with COVID to get taken care of and allows our other patients to be taken care of,” said WVU Medicine Interim Chair, Department of Family Medicine Dr. David Baltierra. “It takes care of our health care workers because they’re our most valuable asset at this point.”

The respiratory clinics are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

• Martinsburg—Medical Office Building (mob) 1, 2010 Doctor Oates Drive• Ranson—WVU Medicine Surgery – Jefferson, 201 East Fifth Avenue