WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center hosts NICU Reunion

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– WVU Medicine Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Berkeley Medical Center hosted their first ever reunion.

The NICU at the hospital has been in existence for five years. Doctors say they’ve seen a lot of success stories. Some of the children to come out of the NICU were there to celebrate the occasion with their families. The kids had the chance to play games, get their faces painted and even enjoyed a puppet show.

“This is their celebration of their fifth year reunion and we hope it will continue, that it will be something we can celebrate each year because we truly are celebrating the children,” said Barbara Henry, president of the GFWC Woman’ s Club of Martinsburg.

“When you have the baby who have problem and to be transferred back to Morgantown, it separates the babies from the parents, from the mom from the dad and we are here to make sure we can service them here also,” said Dr. Pete Yossuck, NICU Medical Director.

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Martinsburg partnered with the hospital to put on the reunion.