WVU Medicine Berkeley and Jefferson pass MQSA with 100%

Patients can now schedule mammograms online as well

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– According to WVU Medicine, in order to fight breast cancer, one of the most important things in the fight is to detect the cancer early. Fortunately, WVU Medicine is proud to announce multiple facilities passed the Mammography Quality Standard Act.

WVU Medicine passed with 100-percent compliance, meaning the facility is certified by the FDA and their imaging services are performing at the highest standard. This means the possibility of increasing the chances of a breast cancer patient’s survival.

“The inspector is checking image quality and for proper compression along with quality control,” said WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center Mammographer Selenna Gladhill. “This ensures all patients are getting quality images at the highest level.”

On top of everything, patients can now self-schedule screening mammograms online using their MYWVU Chart account.