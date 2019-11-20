WVU hoops back at the Coliseum to face Northern Colorado

After getting off to their first 2-0 start since 2016, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is looking to add another win when they face Northern Colorado at home on Monday.

As the Mountaineers are coming off a rivalry win in the Backyard Brawl over the weekend, the 2-2 Bears took a loss to Northern Iowa on their last trip on the court despite a late comeback. They have faced one power five opponent this season, losing 69-45 to Texas in their season opener.

Jeff Linder is the Bears’ coach, and he is in his fourth year at the helm.

West Virginia has already established itself as one of the top rebounding teams in the Big 12, just two games into the season. The Mountaineers average 45 boards through the two contests, 14 of which come on the offensive end — both of those marks are tops in the conference.

That effort is led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who racked up 17 in the Mountaineers’ win against Pitt. That number, along with his 20 points, earned him last week’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honor.

Even beyond Tshiebwe, West Virginia has had notable contributions from their newcomers. The trio of Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Miles “Deuce” McBride combine to average 17 points through the two contests, on top of Tshiebwe’s 12.5-point average.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. leads the Mountaineers in scoring, putting up 15 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds.

The action gets started at the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. We will also have live coverage right here on our website and on social media, so be sure to follow along so you don’t miss a moment.