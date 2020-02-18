WVU falls again in AP Top 25

Mountaineers still top-10 in NET rankings

by: Nick Farrell

West Virginia checks in at No. 17 this week in the AP Top 25, down three spots from last week. 

The Mountaineers have lost three games in a row and were among several ranked teams that fell last week. Notably, Texas Tech dropped out of the poll once again after losing to Oklahoma State, which is West Virginia’s next opponent. 

Baylor maintains its grip on the No. 1 spot as it also aims to extend its Big 12-record winning streak. Kansas also stays put at No. 3, just behind No. 2 Gonzaga. 

Check out the full AP poll here

Despite this recent drought, WVU stills ranks No. 10 in the NET rankings through games played Sunday. View that ranking on the NCAA website.

