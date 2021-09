WV Vaccine Lottery: Latest ‘Do It for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday, September 30, 2021, Governor Jim Justice announced the latest winners in the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery Sweepstakes.

This is the fifth round of prizes out of a six-week giveaway.

Full Ride College Scholarship Chase Donaldson, Summersville Angela Watts, Cross Lanes To be announced To be announced To be announced 2021 Corvette Winner To be announced Custom Fishing Boat/Pontoon Boat Winner Sandra Adkins, Ripley

$150,000 Dream Wedding Ines Frazier, Kenova Free Gas for 10 Years Sharon Heslep, Princeton Andrew Koontz, Wheeling Premium ATV/Side-by-Side Sherrie Browning, Stirrat Marsha Isaacs, Branchland

Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers Natasha Barker, Princeton Donna Hoffer, Scott Depot WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Mike Adams, Nitro Debra Boyd, Fairmont Ralph Post, Volga Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Connie Dorsey, Sissonville Judy Learmonth, Fayetteville Jamie Parker, Alderson