WV Senator on board with Biden budget

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said Tuesday he is on board with Biden administration’s budget proposal

With Joe Biden’s election and the Democrats’ control of the Senate, centrists like mountain state Democrat Joe Manchin are seen as a pivotal swing vote. Vice President Kamala Harris clearly knows this, and booked an interview in Manchin’s largest television market to drum up support for the White House’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.”

Kenny Roberts, the Berkeley County Democratic Chairman, said, “These individuals are working very hard to ensure that they can put people back into their place of employment.”

Roberts served as a close adviser to both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama. Manchin and the White House, he says, are on the same page. They may just differ on the numbers.

Dan Bennett serves on the Berkeley County Democratic Executive Committee. The new administration, he says, has already won over West Virginia’s Republican governor.

“Governor Jim Justice came aboard the bandwagon for getting this type of relief that we in West Virginia really need,” said Bennett.

While there may be perceived tension between the Mountain State senator and the Biden administration, in the end, says Roberts, compromise can be reached.

“Ultimately,” said Roberts, “I think the Biden administration and Joe Manchin share a lot of things in common which are ultimately trying to help the American people, specifically those in the Mountain State.”

While Senator Manchin has come out in support of the Biden Covid relief package, West Virginia’s other U.S. Senator, Shelley Moore Capito, was among ten Senate Republicans to meet with the president in the oval office as part of White House-Capitol Hill negotiations at the start of the week.