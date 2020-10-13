WV reports two new COVID-19 deaths, no counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say two more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the Mountain State to 387 COVID-19 deaths
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 84-year-old male from Cabell County and an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County.
Mingo County has dropped back down to orange on the County Alert System map after moving to red on Monday. Nicholas, Randolph, Doddridge, and Berkeley counties are also orange on the map, while Morgan, Barbour, Harrison, Upshur, Wirt, Jackson and Putnam are gold. All other counties are listed as yellow or green.
As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, the WV DHHR reports 274 new cases of COVID-19. The state has reported 18,555 total cases since the pandemic began. The total includes 4,687 active cases, 181 current hospitalizations and 13,481 recoveries.
The state has received a total of 644,019 confirmatory tests for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positive rate of 4.31% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.80%.
Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way in Belington
- Berkeley County: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road in Martinsburg
- Boone County: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive in Danville
- Cabell County: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue in Huntington (flu shots offered)
- Doddridge County: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive in West Union
- Fayette County, 10 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane in Mt. Hope
- Jackson County: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street in Ripley
- Kanawha County: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street in Charleston (flu shots offered)
- Marion County: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street in Fairmont
- Mingo County: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway in Delbarton
- Monroe County: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the UTC Collins Campus, 225 Stringtown Road in Union
- Putnam County: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street in Hurricane
- Randolph County: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 22 Buffalo Street in Elkins
- Taylor County: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), in Grafton (flu shots offered)
- Upshur County: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive in Buckhannon
Testing will be available on Wednesday in Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, Upshur, and Wayne counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive-through pharmacy testing, please visit the WV DHHR’s website.