WV reports five additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say five more people have died in West Virginia due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 62-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 76-year-old male from Upshur County, an 85-year-old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year-old female from Cabell County. The state’s total number of deaths is 413.

As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, State health officials also report 215 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. The Mountain State has confirmed 20,734 total cases since the pandemic began, with 5,106 active cases, 188 hospitalizations and 15,125 recoveries.

Wyoming County remains red on the WV DHHR County Alert System map. Pendleton, Monroe, Doddridge, Wirt, Wayne and Mingo counties are listed as orange.

Numbers of cases per county: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.