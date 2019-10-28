WV receives $12 million in drug settlement

"This is a huge win for us fighting the opioid crisis."

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia and other states reached a $700-million settlement with Reckitt Benckiser Group, a health and hygiene manufacturing company, for allegations of improperly marketing the drug suboxone.



The $700-million will resolve various civil fraud allegations impacting Medicaid and other government healthcare programs. West Virginia will receive $12-million.

Suboxone is a drug product approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment.

“One of the reasons I wanted to bring the Medicaid Fraud Unit over is so we can improve our synergies across the board in our consumer protection enforcement and our Medicaid enforcement and this is a perfect example of that,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey (R). “It gives us additional insights into how suboxone might be misused to deal with the opioid epidemic.”



The settlement also resolves claims against Reckitt in six pending lawsuits in the Western District of Virginia and in New Jersey’s federal courts.

