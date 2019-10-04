WV one of 8 states listed as poorest and hungriest

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the release of U.S. Census and U.S. Department of Agriculture data, lists of the top 10 poorest and hungriest states were released this week.

West Virginia is one of eight states to make both lists, ranking fourth in both lists. The Mountain State is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma as the other states on both lists. All of these states, except for Oklahoma, were on both lists in 2017, as well.

The District of Columbia and South Carolina are also on the the poorest list.

Kansas, North Carolina and Texas are also on the hungriest list.

A news release from the Friends Committee on National Legislation points to the connection between poverty and food insecurity.

“There is much welcome news in the latest government data, but we cannot ignore the fact that hunger and poverty persist in our country. These decreases are important and they reaffirm the vital role federal anti-poverty programs play in ensuring low-income Americans can obtain the benefits that help meet our basic human needs,” said Diane Randall, FCNL executive secretary.