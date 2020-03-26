WV Gov. Justice update on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will host a press conference at 1p.m. to give an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Yesterday, Justice announced the deadline to file for state taxes would be moved back to July 15 and school closures would be extended to April 20.

At this time, the WV DHHR says West Virginia has 51 positive cases of COVID-19. Counties with positive cases include Berkeley (2), Harrison (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (3), Kanawha (5), Logan (1), Marion (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (18), Ohio (2), Preston (2), Putnam (2), Raleigh (1), Tucker (2), Wood (1)