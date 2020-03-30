WV Gov. Justice to provide COVID-19 update at approximately 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of his administration are set to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

As of last night, the West Virginia DHHR reported 124 positive cases of coronavirus in West Virginia. Counties with positive cases include Berkeley (10), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (2), Hancock (3), Harrison (7), Jackson (8), Jefferson (5), Kanawha (19), Logan (1), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (30), Morgan (1), Ohio (7), Pleasants (1), Preston (1), Putnam (3), Raleigh (4), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1) and Wood (2).

Yesterday, the WV DHHR also reported the first death related to the COVID-19 in West Virginia. State officials were notified Sunday through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center. The individual was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County. No additional details will be released for privacy.