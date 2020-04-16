WV Gov. Jim Justice updates the state on coronavirus at 4:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was selected Thursday by President Donald Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force, her office announced. Senator Capito is part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members that were hand-picked by the president to provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy. While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy,” Senator Capito said.