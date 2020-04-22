WV Gov. Jim Justice set to give update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m.

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 4 p.m.

Yesterday, Justice and his team announced schools across the state would continue distance learning through the end of the school year.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, the West Virginia DHHR reported 939 positive cases of coronavirus in the state with 330 recoveries and 26 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories