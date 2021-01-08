WV Delegate appears in federal court

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was taken into custody at his home in Wayne County Friday afternoon. He was then taken to the federal courthouse in Huntington, where he made his initial court appearance.

Federal prosecutors charged Evans with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Evans live streamed video of himself among a large group of protesters forcing their way into the capitol on social media. In the video, Evans can be heard saying “We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the capitol.”

Del. Derrick Evans leaves the federal courthouse on bond Friday afternoon. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

As for local supporters who waited for him outside the courthouse, they say they are behind him all the way.

I think he’s being pretty much railroaded in these charges against him, yes. I don’t think he’s going to deserve what they’re going to try and charge him with. Clint Maynard, Del. Evans supporter

Supporters like Clint Maynard are also concerned with his current government position and how this case could affect it, but more importantly, how it reflects on the state as a whole.

If convicted, Evans could face up to 18 months in federal prison and a fine. His case will be forwarded to the federal court in Washington, D.C, where future hearings will be held.