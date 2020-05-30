WV congressional candidates collaborate to fight childhood hunger

SHEPHERDSTOWN, Wv (WDVM) – A congressional race turned into an actual race at Morgan Grove’s Park Saturday morning with two politicians raising funds to beat child hunger.

Dr. Matt Hahn (R) and Cathy Kunkel (D) are running against each other for a seat on the U.S. Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District, but chose to run together to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Eastern Panhandle.



“We are all Americans, Kathy as democrat, me as republican,” Hahn said. “We’re working together because these kids need our help.”

The duo ran a one-mile race seeking to raise at least $10,000 that will be completely dedicated to feeding children across west virginia.

“We all agree that this pandemic has been a real crisis for families across this state,” Kunkel said. “I think it’s great that we can come together across party lines to raise money for a cause that we both believe in.”

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle Stacy Rohn said since March 17th, their organization has served 45,000 meals, which is quadruple what they normally serve.

“That tends to tell us that we’re serving not only our club members but also community children as well,” Rohn said. “The whole scope of the program has really elevated to a level where we feel like it’s a place where we need to be.”

Rohn said she sees both of the candidates as winners and declared both of them to be honorary members of the Boys and Girls Club

The duo says they have already raised several thousand dollars so far and are hoping to see the community rally to meet their goal.