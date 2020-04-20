WV Attorney General enacts 2nd Amendment standard amidst pandemic

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–West Virginia’s Attorney General is enforcing new protocols in the Mountain State, ensuring Second Amendment Rights are maintained during the pandemic.

Patrick Morrisey is advising local sheriff’s to accept mail-in concealed carry applications and renewals. The information was recently relayed to sheriffs in all 55 West Virginia counties and most will likely begin enforcing the new standard starting this coming week.

“We’re going to definitely have to take a look at it and work out the mechanics, but I’m sure we’ll be able to do that in a short period of time,” said Morgan County Sheriff, KC Bohrer.

Attorney General Morrisey says that sheriff’s may accept the applications and renewals by mail or by dropping off the applications in a box placed outside the local sheriff’s office.