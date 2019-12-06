Wrapping up football, tipping off basketball: here’s what’s coming on the WVU Coaches Show

This weekend is the premiere of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Tony Caridi will bring you the latest on both WVU football and men’s basketball teams.

In the first half of the show, we take a final review of the 2019 football season.

Nick and Anjelica will sit down in the studio to discuss the final game for WVU football and their win over TCU. Although WVU is not bowl eligible, West Virginia managed to keep TCU out of a bowl game to end on a high note. Head coach Neal Brown, defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore will bring you their thoughts on the crucial time period for recruiting leading up to National Signing Day later this month.

This combo show will also be premiering for the 2019-2020 Bob Huggins Show. Hear Huggins’s thoughts on the early season of non conference games, and facing St. Johns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday Dec. 7th. Tony and Huggins will also discuss key players like Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe on his Mountaineer squad.

This season on the Bob Huggins Show, we will be premiering a new segment called “Courtside with Bake” with former West Virgniia Warren Baker. Baker will give his inside analysis on the Mountaineers and give what improvements he thinks they can make to be successful in the long run.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on the WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2019 season for the Mountaineers.