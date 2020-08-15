Workhouse Arts Center hosts community market for local business vendors

The market runs every Saturday from 9 am - 1 pm until September 21st

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Workhouse Arts Center has come up with a way to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a community market.

“What we wanted to do was to offer a chance for local vendors, local artisans and local business owners to come out and have a safe, socially-distanced place to sell their wares and get re-connected with the community,” said Erin Wright, Event Rentals Manager at the Workhouse Arts Foundation.

The vendors are grateful to have a place to sell their products during the pandemic, especially new businesses.

Samantha Etchepare, who is the founder of Bites By Sam, said that she had just started her business in February when COVID hit. She heard about the market and saw it as a second chance.

“It’s really kind of breathed new life into this business that I didn’t think was going to happen this year because of COVID.”

The vendors range in services from selling cloth face masks, to liquor-inspired cheesecakes, and everything in between.

Although this is the first year of the market, the Workhouse Arts Center says they hope to continue the tradition into the future.

“Overall, it’s been a very successful market, and our vendors have been very happy. So I think we’re going to try and continue if we can.”

The market runs every Saturday from 9 am – 1 pm until September 21st.