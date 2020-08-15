Woodbridge man charged with murder

His court date will be held on September 29

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been charged with second degree murder for the death of Micah Antonio Mutz.

Carlos Ernesto Perez Trujill, 23, was arrested on August 14th in connection to a shooting on July 14th, near Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane in Woodbridge.

The investigation revealed that Mutz, age 19, and Perez Trujillo knew each other. They engaged in a verbal altercation before the accused shot Mutz. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Perez Trujillo was also shot during the altercation, and was arrested following the investigation.

He is currently being held without bond.

View the entire Prince William County Police Department’s update here.