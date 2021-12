WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted someone in Woodbridge, Virginia.

55-year-old Jose martin Zelaya Rivera has been charged for sexually assaulting a victim.

Prince William County police said it happened on the 4300 block of Glendale road. The victim sustained a head injury earlier in the day and was not conscious during the incident.

Rivera was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with forcible sodomy, police said.

He was held without bond.